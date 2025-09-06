Painful visit to dentist crowns new chapter for student

The Coleg Cambria student will begin her first steps towards the profession by studying for a degree at Cardiff University.

Niamh, 18, from Wrexham, was inspired to pursue dentistry after fracturing her two front teeth.

The care and compassion she received sparked a dream to one day help others in the same way.

“That experience really stayed with me,” said Niamh, a former pupil at The Maelor School in Penley.

“It made me realise how important a smile can be to someone’s confidence and how rewarding it would be to work in a job that helps people in such a personal way.”

Niamh completed A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths at Coleg Cambria’s Yale Sixth Form.

She received offers to study dentistry and decided on Cardiff after attending their Dentistry Summer School through the SEREN Network.

Throughout her time at Cambria, Niamh has taken full advantage of the support and enrichment opportunities on offer.

Niamh Jones

She joined the college’s Medic Society, where she learned more about university entry requirements, the UCAT exam, and gained valuable interview practice with feedback from doctors and medical students.

“The Medic Society gave me the confidence and preparation I needed,” she added.

“The mock interviews and guidance on my application were a big part of why I was successful.”

A talented musician, Niamh is also working towards her Grade 8 piano and plays violin in local orchestras, including at the North Wales International Music Festival. She also sang in the Wrexham County Choir.

Niamh thanked tutor Nora Richardson for her ongoing support and guidance during her time at Cambria.

Gareth Jones, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth Form, said: “Niamh’s journey shows how one moment of care can inspire a future career. Her drive, talent and determination make her a fantastic role model for others. We’re incredibly proud of what she has achieved and excited for her future.”