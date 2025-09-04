West End hit Woman In Black heads to Shewsbury

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur.

The production will star John Mackay (The Doctor, Witness for the Prosecution) as Arthur Kipps and Daniel Burke (The Girl on the Train, Troilus and Cressida) as The Actor, with direction from Robin Herford, designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Now seen by over 7 million people worldwide, The Woman in Black continues to delight and terrify audiences of all generations.

The Woman in Black

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager said “We’re delighted to see the return of The Woman in Black at Theatre Severn, this gripping show is a brilliant study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror. We look forward to welcoming audiences of all ages, including many local secondary school and college students, for what promises to be a spine-chilling production. Tickets are selling fast, but it’s not too late to book!”.

Tickets for The Woman in Black at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the Box Office.