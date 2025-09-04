Care home’s carnival brings bursts of colour to Shrewsbury

Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, hosted its very own version of Notting Hill Carnival, complete with Caribbean-inspired food and live music.

Alongside entertainment from the Sunshine Caribbean Steel Band, residents enjoyed a spread of rice and peas, jerk chicken, yoghurt and mango, as well as rum punch, all prepared by the home’s head chef.

Resident Pamela said: “I enjoyed the music and dressing up so much, it was such fun seeing everyone in costume, the food was great too!”

Michelle Maidan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Our carnival-themed event was a great success and we loved hosting our very own street party in the garden.

“Here at Oxbow Manor, we’re always looking for fun and exciting ways to get residents up and active, and themed events like this one are a great way of doing just that. On top of inspiring everyone to find out more about different cultures, it was a fantastic opportunity to get our dancing shoes on and showcase our best moves!

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who organised such a vibrant event, and to the Sunshine Caribbean Steel Band – they really got the party started. We’re already planning how to make next year’s event even bigger!”

Oxbow Manor is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, pub and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.