Winter Gardens headline a night of sonic contrast at The Victoria

Fronted by Ananda Howard and Jasmine Ardley, the band’s sound fuses dreamy shoegaze with post-punk drive and a gothic edge, creating a live experience that’s both intimate and expansive. Expect cryptic lyricism, dynamic shifts, and a set that moves between light and shadow with effortless grace.

Joining the line-up are Coventry’s Mvnich, a genre-hopping trio whose sound spans blues, post-punk, and indie rock. Since forming in 2018, they’ve built a reputation for unpredictable, high-energy performances, supporting acts like Catholic Action and selling out hometown venues. Their music balances raw grit with melodic finesse, perfectly suited to the night’s atmospheric tone.

Opening the show are Birmingham newcomers Heavy Focus, a four-piece weaving together indie folk and alternative textures. Inspired by the likes of Big Thief, Alvvays, and The Smiths, their intricate songwriting and emotive melodies offer a fresh take on timeless sounds.

Expect sonic depth, emotional resonance, and a showcase of rising talent at The Victoria!

Tickets: https://uncover.seetickets.com/event/winter-gardens/the-victoria/3439936