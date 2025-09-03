Abbey Manor Apple Day set to make return

The Apple Day at Abbey Manor, in Buildwas, will be held on Sunday, September 28, from 10.30am to 4pm.

Last year, the Apple Day at Abbey Manor had just over 200 attendees, which was a roaring success for its first year.

This year, you can expect some slight changes, but still featuring stalls and entertainment during the day.

Last year's Apple Day featuring the Millennium Press. Picture: Abbey Manor

There is also the Abbey Manor Cider Bar which will be selling cider which was made from the apples from last year's press.

And of course, it wouldn't be an apple day without apple pressing. The Millennium Apple Press will be there again, where volunteers will be pressing apples, and selling apple juice too. If you bring a bag of apples along with you on the day, you can get a small bottle of apple juice in return for your donation.

The organisers at Abbey Manor are still looking for volunteers, and have a couple of spots left for stall holders. Fee for stall holders is £10 per pitch. If you wish to get involved, please email gemma@abbeymanor.uk.

Millennium Apple Press. Picture: Abbey Manor

Tickets are £3 for adults, £2 for seniors, and under 16s go free. If you are driving to this event, the organisers advise that parking is limited at Abbey Manor, and therefore advise to car share where possible, make use of the Buildwas Abbey English Heritage site car park (subject to their own individual parking fees), or to get public transport near to Abbey Manor on the day.

Iron Gilders at Abbey Manor Apple Day 2024. Picture: Abbey Manor

