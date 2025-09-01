Your invitation to the Ludlow Cancer Support Group Macmillan Coffee Morning

In 2024, the Ludlow Cancer Support Group raised £1,000 at its Macmillan Coffee Morning, and hopes to equal this amount at the 2025 event.

Entry, to include tea or coffee and a piece of cake, is £3, and the coffee morning will be held from 10.30am – 12 noon in the Parish Room of St Peter’s Church.

Additional attractions include a Raffle, Find the Treasure, How Long is a Piece of String and How Many Cherries in the Cake?

LCSG members Lynda Lloyd and Lynda Young. Picture: Rosemary Wood

Do join us.

LCSG meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Parish Room of St. Peter’s Church. We offer fun, friendship and laughter, and the first meeting of the 2025-2026 season takes place from 10.15 on Friday, September 12.

Entry is free to anyone who is suffering from or has suffered from cancer, and friends and family are welcome. Visit our website, ludlowcancersupport.org and look at the photographs to get a feel for what the group is all about.

Lovely cake. Picture: Rosemary Wood

For further information, contact Rosemary Wood, Chairman, LCSG, at rosemary.wood3@gmail.com

This year guests are asked to guess how many cherries there are in the cake! Picture: Rosemary Wood

LCSG members Rosemary Wood and Val Jackson enjoy coffee and cake. Picture: Rosemary Wood

Join LCSC members Jan and Alan Martin and Sally Ford on Friday 26 September. Picture: Rosemary Wood

Visitors queue to pay their £3 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Rosemary Wood

Join us and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Rosemary Wood



