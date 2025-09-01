Your invitation to the Ludlow Cancer Support Group Macmillan Coffee Morning
The Ludlow Cancer Support Group Macmillan Coffee Morning will be held on Friday, September 26 at the Parish Room, St. Peter’s Church.
In 2024, the Ludlow Cancer Support Group raised £1,000 at its Macmillan Coffee Morning, and hopes to equal this amount at the 2025 event.
Entry, to include tea or coffee and a piece of cake, is £3, and the coffee morning will be held from 10.30am – 12 noon in the Parish Room of St Peter’s Church.
Additional attractions include a Raffle, Find the Treasure, How Long is a Piece of String and How Many Cherries in the Cake?
Do join us.
LCSG meets on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the Parish Room of St. Peter’s Church. We offer fun, friendship and laughter, and the first meeting of the 2025-2026 season takes place from 10.15 on Friday, September 12.
Entry is free to anyone who is suffering from or has suffered from cancer, and friends and family are welcome. Visit our website, ludlowcancersupport.org and look at the photographs to get a feel for what the group is all about.
For further information, contact Rosemary Wood, Chairman, LCSG, at rosemary.wood3@gmail.com