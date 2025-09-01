Legacy celebrated: Knighton remembers horror author Guy N Smith
Guy N Smith lived on the Shropshire/Welsh border with his family for most of his adult life and set many of his spooky and gory novels, including The Knighton Vampires, Werewolf by Moonlight and The Lurkers, in the local area. After Guy’s death in 2020, his family took on the running of his literary estate and publishing company, Black Hill Books.
By contributor Tara Paulsson
Published
Last updated
Since then, his family have re-released a string of his bestselling titles as ebooks, paperbacks and even audiobooks, which are available worldwide.
On Sunday, September 7, they will hold the third free fan convention since his death, to take place at Knighton Community Centre from 12.30pm to 5pm, hosted by award-winning Welsh comedian Bennett Arron.