Legacy celebrated: Knighton remembers horror author Guy N Smith

Guy N Smith lived on the Shropshire/Welsh border with his family for most of his adult life and set many of his spooky and gory novels, including The Knighton Vampires, Werewolf by Moonlight and The Lurkers, in the local area. After Guy’s death in 2020, his family took on the running of his literary estate and publishing company, Black Hill Books.

Since then, his family have re-released a string of his bestselling titles as ebooks, paperbacks and even audiobooks, which are available worldwide. 

On Sunday, September 7, they will hold the third free fan convention since his death, to take place at Knighton Community Centre from 12.30pm to 5pm, hosted by award-winning Welsh comedian Bennett Arron. 

Bestselling pulp horror author Guy N. Smith
Bestselling pulp horror author Guy N Smith. Picture: Black Hill Books Ltd
Werewolf by Moonlight, Guy N. Smith's first published novel (New English Library, 1974)
Werewolf by Moonlight, Guy N. Smith's first published novel (New English Library, 1974). Picture: Mike McGee (Artist) / Black Hill Books Ltd
Bennett Arron, award-winning Welsh comedian, who will be hosting the Guy N. Smith Fan Convention 2025
Bennett Arron, award-winning Welsh comedian, who will be hosting the Guy N. Smith Fan Convention 2025. Picture: Bennett Arron

