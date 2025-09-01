First to run and stock the shop will be Kington First Responders which will be at the High Street venue until September 9

They will be followed from September 10 to 16 by Kington Medical Practice Patient Participation Group

Radnor Valley Young Farmers will run it from September 17 to 23 and then Kington Show will have it from September 24 to 30.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.