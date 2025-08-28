Full steam ahead at The Retro Station in Leominster

Mark Parker pictured in the new bar area at The Retro Station, Worcester Road, Leominster.

The Retro Station’s Mark Parker, said: “We’re in a great spot here on Worcester Road where shoppers can take advantage of free parking to visit us as well as Hinton’s country and garden store, St Michael’s Home and Living and Station Yard Vintage - but customers were missing a cup of coffee and a sit down. So, we decided to do something about it. Initially we had a coffee bar upstairs in our Retro Records shop but we now have an additional seating area on the ground floor accessible to all, and a new bar area serving cold drinks.”

“We do want to say a huge thank you to all our customers for their lovely feedback and bearing with us while we continue to revamp the space, we still have more crazy ideas and some new and exciting sellers joining us. Leominster is well known as being ‘the’ place for antiques and we are trying to create a unique shopping experience and stand out from the crowd.”

The Retro Station is over 8,000 square feet of vintage, antique and upcycled furniture, artwork, a record shop, collectables, Dr Martens and clothes. If you would like to join our waiting list for sellers and rent a space, cabinet or shelving unit, call or pop in and ask for Mark.

The Waiting Room coffee bar at The Retro Station, Leominster, where you can have a sit down, hot drinks and buy vintage train memorabilia.

The shop is open 9-4pm Monday to Saturday and can be found at Station Yard Industrial Estate, Worcester road, Leominster, HR6 8TW - just down from the train station. Free parking.

For more information, head to facebook.com/theretrostationleominster or call: 01568 368859

