Amit Dattani 'Wrong Kind of One' album release tour heading to Ludlow

“Simple, sincere and authentic” - Folking.com

“Each song is a nugget in a seam of precious stuff, hand hewn and lovingly put together” - AmericanaUK

Described as a ‘master musician’ (Blues Matters), Amit Dattani, a distinctive voice in the folk scene releases his much anticipated second album, Wrong Kind of One in September 2025, alongside a cluster of live dates.

Amit Dattani. Picture: Russell Whitehead

When acclaimed finger-style guitarist and songwriter Amit was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition in 2018, the prognosis was devastating: just two more years of playing guitar before his hands would no longer cooperate. For a musician whose artistry was deeply rooted in the strings beneath his fingertips, it felt like an ending. But Wrong Kind of One is proof that some stories don’t end the way they’re expected to.

