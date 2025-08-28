Shropshire Star
Amit Dattani 'Wrong Kind of One' album release tour heading to Ludlow

Amit Dattani is heading to Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Saturday, September 27.

By contributor Jill Lerner
Published
Last updated

“Simple, sincere and authentic” - Folking.com

“Each song is a nugget in a seam of precious stuff, hand hewn and lovingly put together” - AmericanaUK

Described as a ‘master musician’ (Blues Matters), Amit Dattani, a distinctive voice in the folk scene releases his much anticipated second album, Wrong Kind of One in September 2025, alongside a cluster of live dates.

Amit Dattani
Amit Dattani. Picture: Russell Whitehead

When acclaimed finger-style guitarist and songwriter Amit was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition in 2018, the prognosis was devastating: just two more years of playing guitar before his hands would no longer cooperate. For a musician whose artistry was deeply rooted in the strings beneath his fingertips, it felt like an ending. But Wrong Kind of One is proof that some stories don’t end the way they’re expected to.

Amit Dattani
Amit Dattani. Picture: Russell Whitehead

  • Venue: Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Castle Street, Ludlow SY8 1AZ

  • Date: Saturday, September 27

  • Doors: 7.30pm

  • Tickets: £15

  • Box Office: 01584 873229

