Amit Dattani 'Wrong Kind of One' album release tour heading to Ludlow
Amit Dattani is heading to Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Saturday, September 27.
“Simple, sincere and authentic” - Folking.com
“Each song is a nugget in a seam of precious stuff, hand hewn and lovingly put together” - AmericanaUK
Described as a ‘master musician’ (Blues Matters), Amit Dattani, a distinctive voice in the folk scene releases his much anticipated second album, Wrong Kind of One in September 2025, alongside a cluster of live dates.
When acclaimed finger-style guitarist and songwriter Amit was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition in 2018, the prognosis was devastating: just two more years of playing guitar before his hands would no longer cooperate. For a musician whose artistry was deeply rooted in the strings beneath his fingertips, it felt like an ending. But Wrong Kind of One is proof that some stories don’t end the way they’re expected to.
Venue: Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Castle Street, Ludlow SY8 1AZ
Date: Saturday, September 27
Doors: 7.30pm
Tickets: £15
Box Office: 01584 873229