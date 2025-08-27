Weston Park exhibition celebrates influence of Capability Brown

The Green World of Brown – which is now on show at Weston Park – examines the enduring impact of Capability Brown.

The free exhibition – which runs every day until September 26 in the Rose Paterson Gallery was officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner.

It brings together the work of a host of creative people influenced by Brown over the last 300 years in more than 60 estates and public parks that are still enjoyed today.

It has been put together by The Landscape Foundation (UK) and showcases various Brown landscapes from across the country to help visitors experience both the dramatic scale of his stunning panoramas and the detail of his designs.

Alison Poole, curatorial and learning development co-ordinator from Weston Park said the estate was delighted to host such an important exhibition.

“Capability Brown is central to the Weston Park story having designed our grounds, so it is wonderful that we have this chance to celebrate a man who has had such an impact on the landscape of this country.

“The exhibition is a dynamic, multi-media event and shows how Brown has inspired so many creative people over the last 300 years.

“It features some truly stunning work, including photographs, paintings, video and some of Brown’s own plans, and is a wonderful tribute to a man who helped shape the garden and estates of the country.”

(L-R) Curator Allan Pollok-Morris, Shropshire's Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner and British landscape architect Hal Moggridge OBE. Picture: Weston Park

Curator Allan Pollok-Morris said the exhibition would show how Brown’s influence had spread far and wide over the last 300 years.

“Centre stage is the relationship photography has had with Brown’s landscapes and architecture.

“Visitors will be able to get up close and personal to a collection of analogue and digital photography inspired by Brown’s work from the earliest pioneers, including Fox Talbot’s photography at Lacock Abbey to the most advanced ground and drone photography in the world today.

“Alongside contemporary women photographers, a small tribute will highlight photographic heroines, Anna Atkins, Lucy and Charlotte Bridgeman, whose accomplishments in breaking new ground in 1800s photography have been often overlooked.

“From the main avenue of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show to the terraces of Chatsworth and Trentham, this exhibition will be the first to highlight designs of highly acclaimed 21st century landscape architects who have worked alongside Brown including Tom Stuart Smith, Piet Oudolf, Kim Wilkie, Dan Pearson, Nigel Dunnett and XA Tollemache.”

A community project for students from local schools will also run alongside the exhibition.

The exhibition is open daily from 11am to 4pm.