Primary school pupil opens showhome she helped design at Baldwins Gate development

Indie Steele officially opened the four-bedroom Lorimer showhome at Baldwins Gate Grange, off Newcastle Road.

The Year 2 pupil at Baldwins Gate CE (VC) Primary School was invited to the development after winning a competition to create the theme for a child’s bedroom in the showhome. The sales team gave her a framed certificate marking her successful work.

Indie’s winning design, chosen by Bellway, was a cat-inspired creation featuring a cabin bunk bed with desk and chair beneath, cat portraits on the wall and a ‘Hello Kitty’ sign.

Sales advisor Olivia Ingles helps Indie cut the ribbon to officially open the Lorimer showhome. Picture: Bellway

Indie, her parents and younger brother were welcomed to Baldwins Gate Grange, where sales advisor Olivia Ingles gave them a tour of the Lorimer showhome including the bedroom Indie had designed.

Rachel Marner, Sales Manager at Bellway West Midlands, said: “It was lovely to have Indie here as guest of honour and have her officially open the Lorimer showhome – the property which features her fabulous design in one of the children’s bedrooms.

“Our interior design experts have done an incredible job in interpreting Indie’s wonderful ideas to create a colourful and fun-filled bedroom that any child would love to call their own. It was great to be able to meet Indie’s parents and little brother and have them all share in her big day.”

Indie Steele in the bedroom she designed in the Lorimer showhome at Bellway’s Baldwins Gate Grange development in Baldwins Gate. The schoolgirl opened the showhome after winning a competition to design a child’s bedroom in the property

A five-bedroom Watchmaker showhome is also now open at Baldwins Gate Grange.

Rachel said: “These two showhomes give prospective purchasers the chance to see how living in one of these homes might look.

“The properties are superb examples of the high-quality build, top specification and thoughtful layout which come as standard with a new energy-efficient Bellway home.”

To find out more about the new homes at Baldwins Gate Grange, visit the website or call the sales team on 01782 491796.