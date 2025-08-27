New ‘Accessible Tech Talks’ help people with sight loss make technology work for them

The Accessible Tech Talks to Your Group service brings trained volunteers directly to local groups across Telford & Wrekin to provide friendly, hands-on guidance.

The sessions are designed to support anyone affected by sight loss—or who finds screens or mobile devices difficult to use—with practical demonstrations and tips on using smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices.

“Technology can be a real lifeline,” says Swan Staar-Slogrove, Sight Loss Shropshire’s manager. “But not everyone knows about the accessibility features built into everyday devices. Our Group Tech Talks help people discover tools like voice commands, magnification, screen readers and specialist apps—all in a relaxed, informal setting.”

Tech Talks can include interactive demos, tailored to your group’s needs. Picture: Sight Loss Shropshire

Each session is free of charge and tailored to the needs of the group, with demonstrations and opportunities for attendees to ask questions and try things out for themselves.

Sight Loss Shropshire is now inviting community groups and organisations to book a visit from the Accessible Tech Talks team.

To book a session or learn more, contact 07778 956 096 or email admin@sightlossshropshire.org.uk

For more information visit sightlossshropshire.org.uk/our-services/tech-training-visually-impaired/accessible-tech-talks/