Come and join us as gates open at 11am for you and the whole family to enjoy our beautiful gardens and have the opportunity to take a guided tour inside this historic house.

General admission for Adults is £5 and for Children is £1. To take part in our guided tour of the Hall will be a further £10 per person. These tours are available to book in advance by emailing george.brown@ludstone.co.uk - please email to book to avoid missing out!

The Coach House Museum will also be open during the day which was refurbished and reopened in 2007. The museum is home to a large collection of artefacts and memorabilia relating to Ludstone Hall. A section of the museum is devoted to the Smith’s family history and this includes a display devoted to their successful business ventures, Hootys Supplies and Poundland Ltd.

Ludstone Hall - House and Garden Open Day

On the day we will have refreshments and food available, live music, antiques for sale along with many other stalls for all the family to enjoy. If you have a business and are interested in booking a stall, please email george.brown@ludstone.co.uk.

Caravan Pitches and also Fishing facilities are available to book which are located just a short walk from the Hall. To arrange a pitch or to book fishing, please send an email to the address above.

We look forward to seeing you on what will be a fantastic day!