Fundraising focuses on four-legged friends

After pledging to support the charity throughout 2025, Specsavers at 53 New Street, which is locally owned and run, has set a target of raising £2,500 so that they can name their own Guide Dog puppy and help support its training.

Their latest event saw volunteers Rita and Nigel, along with Guide Dog, Tara chatting to customers who generously supported the cause, helping to raise £302.

Store director, Emma Davies, says: ‘Specsavers Wellington has been a proud supporter of Guide Dogs for several years and we’re always bowled over by the support from the local community. We’d like to say thank you to everyone that made a donation and took the time to hear more about the great work that the charity does.

‘Every penny raised goes towards helping someone gain independence and confidence, and we’re pleased to play a small part in that journey. Keep your eyes peeled for more upcoming events as we look to get closer to our fundraising target.’

For more information on Guide Dogs visit guidedogs.org.uk or to book an eye test or hearing check, call Specsavers Wellington on 01952 245577 or go visit the website.