Fashion and fixing at September's Repair Cafe in Oswestry

On a mission to reduce the environmental and ethical impact of fashion through the promotion of better choices, With Love From... encourages people to slow down their shopping habits and instead repair, re-wear, share and care for clothing that already exists.

OsBorders Repair Café spokesperson Alison Alexander said: “We’re delighted to support this terrific new project that shares the same goals as we do: reuse, repair and share to reduce the strain on our precious planet.

“If you would like to find out more, With Love From... volunteers will be joining us at our Repair Café. We'll be helping to repair some of their tired and damaged outfits, and they will have a few of their 'brand new with tags items' available for you to browse and purchase.”

The project has a website with more information - withlovefrom.org.uk, or you can email them: hello@withlovefrom.org.uk with any questions, or follow them on social media, search for With Love From on Instagram and Facebook.

Fixing of electricals, clothes, bikes and more will be happening as usual with delicious refreshments while you wait or watch your repair.

Wedding dress for donate to With Love From... Picture: Alison Alexander

The Repair Café, a joint project between Extinction Rebellion Oswestry and Borders and BRACE Llanfyllin, is free but donations are warmly welcomed to support running costs.

Some walk-in slots will be available. For a timed slot, please book in your items before Sept 7th via Osbordersrepaircafe@gmail.com or with Colin on 01691 239344.