Telford brothers reach new heights with 12ft sunflower
Green-fingered brothers Theo and Reggie from Dawley in Telford, have wowed their family – and their neighbours – by growing a garden full of giant sunflowers from seed this year, their mommy's favourite flower, wanting to create a garden full.
By contributor Kyle Perry
Published
Last updated
Starting off as tiny seeds in spring, the boys carefully watered and cared for them, and now the tallest one has shot up to an incredible 12 feet high – towering above Theo and Reggie!
Their hard work has turned the garden into a little sunflower jungle, and they couldn’t be prouder of their amazing achievement.