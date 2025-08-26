Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'It sounds too good to be true, so it probably is'

I wonder what would happen if I rang the phone number. It is surely a scam and I would have to be careful about the information I give. I do not think I will ring, after all at eighty years old I surely would not be their ideal candidate.

The water situation in the country is not ideal either this year. I cannot remember when we last had a good downpour and we in Shropshire are officially in a drought area. I read recently that we had the driest spring in 132 years and in June we only had two thirds of our normal rainfall. So, they are going to use pumps to access groundwater under North Shropshire into the River Severn to top up our supplies.

I remember when I lived in a remote village in South Shropshire, we relied on a bore hole which never ran dry. We were also able to supply a larger village nearby and they came with trucks and huge water tanks in the dry year 1976.

In our last home our cottage had a well and even though we did not drink the water it was perfectly good for our plants. I used to throw a stone down and see how long it took to make the plop sound, the longer it took the lower the water. It never ran dry. We were lucky.

And the man who came to talk to us near the English Bridge in Shrewsbury had been lucky too. He had worked in a chocolate factory all his life, he said. His job was to make sure that the chocolate fingers were straight on the conveyer belt as they passed by ready for wrapping. He did so well he was promoted to the job of making sure that the little red mark for opening the packaging was lined up. He was so good that when he retired, he got a big bonus in his final pay package.

I wonder if the job I was being offered would do that.