Crosstalk: With Katherine May

She remains respected and emulated by four million members of the worldwide Mothers' Union. Privileged in many ways, she was born into a comfortable middle-class Victorian family with connections to the Wedgwoods of Staffordshire, the famous pottery makers. She married for love, to the Reverend Sumner, an ordinand in the Church of England. However, having brought up her three children, once a grandmother she recognised the difficulties experienced by all women in raising their children, as they sought to nurture their infants and children in mind, body and spirit.

Mary, with deep Christian conviction, wanted to support other mothers as they raised their offspring into the Christian Faith. This led to the start of local women's groups, where they offered mutual support and practical action, underpinned by prayer.

Members do not need wealth to belong. They profess their faith and their individual willingness to demonstrate that faith, in actions that benefit women and their families. This action includes raising awareness of domestic abuse, in the campaign 'RISE UP!' In parts of Africa it includes numeracy and literacy.

Mothers' Union remains egalitarian and equitable in approach. In some countries women experience disadvantage and suppression - the unity offered by M.U. is vital to rose people's well-being.

Early in 2025 HRH Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, became the charity patron. All of Mothers' Union work is supported by prayer. You can join midday prayers via social media platform Facebook, and you can also follow M.U. worldwide by Instagram.

Written by Katherine May

Submitted by Dennis Onions, Churches Together in Shrewsbury