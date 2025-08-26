Calling all married couples: Were you married at Holy Trinity or Christ Church? Join us for a celebration service

Father Stuart said: "On Sunday, 31 August at 10am, two of our parishioners have decided to have a renewal of their wedding vows which will be a very moving and very special part of the service."

Father Stuart went on to say: "We then decided it would be nice to invite everyone who has ever had a marriage solemnised at either of the churches in the combined One Parish, Holy Trinity or Christ Church, to come along to enjoy the service and participate.

"If you could bring photographs of your wedding to be displayed around the church that would be wonderful. We'd be especially pleased to see people who have had a partner pass on as we'd be keen to help celebrate their weddings, too."

Holy Trinity Hadley. Picture: M Scholes

Christ Church Wellington. Picture: M Scholes