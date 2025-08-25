Kington Tourist Group will be holding an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, November 19 at 7pm at The Burton Hotel, Kington.

The meeting will discuss the future of the tourist group and if it is going to be possible to continue next year if no additional offers of support come forward from organisations and volunteers within the local community.

The Tourist Information Centre is to be found at 5 Church Street, Kington and is staffed from Easter to October from Monday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

During the rest of the year local information can be found here at www.kingtontourist.info or by calling 01544 230778 and emails or letters will be answered quickly.

A selection of leaflets can be found at St Mary's Church, Kington during the winter months.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting

If anyone would like to have more information prior to this meeting, regarding any aspect of running the Tourist Office and the associated work involved around that, please contact Margaret Pengelley on 01544 327207 who will advise you of the appropriate person you need to contact .

