High notes for Severn Hospice

Brass Festival committee member, Annette Fury said: "We are extremely grateful to The Jackfield Band and their special guest trombone soloist, Brett Baker, for providing the entertainment for the evening. The band played an excellent programme of well known tunes and Brett Baker wowed the spellbound audience with his virtuosity on the trombone.

"The Festival has been running now for over 20 years and the evening concert held every year during the weekend, in total has raised over £35,000 for the Hospice which provides a haven for those with life limiting illnesses and end of life care as well as respite and outreach care. We are delighted to have been able to support this vital aspect of healthcare which is heavily dependent on charitable donations.”

Members of The IGBBF committee and the Jackfield Band (left to right) Annette and Neil Fury, Paul France and John Neathey. Photo: Severn Hospice

​Nicky Green, from Severn Hospice's fundraising team, said: "Huge, huge thanks to everyone involved in the Ironbridge Brass Band Festival. The charity evening concert is the highlight of the weekend and has been a fabulous fundraiser for us over the past two decades.

"Thank you to every performer, spectator and attendee who make it such a success and we are so grateful for their continuing generosity which allows us to provide our compassionate care to so many local people living with incurable illness.”

The Jackfield Band in action at the Museum of Iron Engine Shop. Photo: IGBBF