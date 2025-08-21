New money hub for Telford

The new hub is the brainchild of Just Credit Union and FAIRshare credit union who earlier this year announced they were merging.

Visitors to Brookside Community Centre will have access to affordable loans, secure savings and information about sources of free impartial money-related help.

Steve Barras, Development Officer at Just Credit Union, said today: “The credit unions are coming together to provide enhanced services to our members and our communities.

“As a result, this is an early example of our increased ability to take our services into the heart of communities we serve.”

The credit unions are working in partnership with Brookside Big Local (BBL), the lottery-funded, resident-led social regeneration programme.

Steve said: “We know talking about money can be difficult and the Money Hub will provide confidential support from people who understand money challenges and will take place in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“The Hub will provide access to affordable ethical loans from as little as £50 and secure easy access savings accounts.

“Whilst we can’t be an expert in every area of money, we do know the local experts and we will be able to signpost residents to the best sources of free impartial support and information.”

From September 3 the Hub will open every Wednesday from 10.00am until 12.30pm at the Brookside Community Centre.

Sue Wren, Operations Manager, who will be welcoming people to the new hub. Image: Just Credit Union

Brookside Big Local said today: “We are delighted to offer this much-needed service to our residents which complements the work we already do helping to build community resilience in the area.

“People can pop in for a chat and find out more about the credit union and their services, but there is also a room available if they’d like to have a private conversation about money-related issues.”

Both credit unions are not-for-profit member-owned co-operatives whose main aim is to improve the financial well-being of their members and communities.

Steve added: “Residents can drop into the Just Money Hub between 10am and 12.30pm on a Wednesday, arrange an appointment by contacting one of our friendly Just Money team on 01743 252325 or email info@justcreditunion.org”.