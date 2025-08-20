Remembering VJ Day in Cleobury Mortimer

The Town Council ran up a special flag on the town flagpole – a Union flag overlain with ‘VJ Day 15 August 2025’. The flagpole stands at the western end of the War Memorial Garden, and it was here that a brief ceremony took place, led by the Rector, Reverend Ashley Buck. Eight members of the Branch, complete with the standard, stood in the War Memorial Garden, while about 45 members of the public watched from outside the garden.

Legion members at the War Memorial Garden. Photo: Paul Serrell-Cooke

Following this short ceremony, everyone walked up to the Talbot Yard where several dozen others joined in a procession up to the Sports Field, where the beacon had been loaded during the afternoon. Watched by over 80 people, a second prayer ceremony was held by the Rector, after which past Chairman Jim Hulme declaimed the Loyal Exhortation, Chairman and Bugler David Taylor sounded the Last Post and the Reveille, Jim Hulme recited the Kohima Epitaph, and the beacon was lit by Mark Baldwin.

The AGM of the Branch takes place at 7pm on Wednesday 10 September. Our active branch always welcomes new members - please ring 01299 270110 for a membership form.

Rev Ashley Buck and Legion members heading to the beacon. Photo: Paul Serrell-Cooke

Processing to the beacon. Photo: Paul Serrell-Cooke