Money Matters: Help with school uniform costs

As September approaches, many families find themselves juggling the costs of new school uniforms, shoes, PE kits and supplies.

It can cost hundreds of pounds to kit just one child out with everything they need for the start of the new academic year, but there are ways to make things more affordable and support available for those who need it.

Start by looking at what your child actually needs. It’s easy to assume everything must be replaced, but children don’t always go up a size every year. Items like stationery, school bags or even PE kit often last longer than a single school year.

When you do need to buy, shop around. Supermarkets and high street retailers usually stock plain school uniform items at much lower prices than branded versions, and the quality is often just as good.

Second-hand is another brilliant option. Facebook Marketplace and local selling groups are full of bargains – simply type in your child’s school name and filter to your area. Charity shops are also worth a visit, especially around the end of summer, when families tend to donate old uniform.

Many schools themselves run second-hand sales from donated items, so check directly with the school office.

If you’re struggling with the cost, your local council can advise on any uniform grant schemes or support available.

Local charities and community groups can also be a lifeline. Telford Crisis Support provides free pre-loved school uniforms for the majority of schools in the borough. Requests can be made online at telfordcrisissupport.org.uk. There are no strict eligibility rules, and the charity aims to put together a full set wherever possible, depending on what’s in stock. Uniform can be requested all year round, not just at the start of term.

Little Stars Charity in Shropshire also offers donated uniform and PE kit. Families can be referred by schools or professionals such as social workers or family support workers. More details can be found at littlestarscharity.org.

Both charities also welcome donations of good-quality pre-loved uniform, so if your child has outgrown theirs, consider passing it on to help another family.

This is also a good time to check whether you qualify for other forms of help, such as free school meals or childcare support through Universal Credit or Tax-Free Childcare.

And finally, if you’re a Wrekin customer, remember our Money Matters Team is here to help. Get in touch to see what support we can offer.