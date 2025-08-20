Deputy Mayor of Oswestry joins diamond anniversary celebrations for Oswestry Community Group for retirees

The group hold regular monthly meetings at the Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry on the first Tuesday of the month at 10.30am. They provide a welcoming social environment for all local retirees and offer a programme that includes speakers, raffles and refreshments.

The CSRF is a national charity that provides friendship and support services to former civil servants and their dependents and they are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2025.

Oswestry Deputy Mayor Cllr Jonathan Upton with the CSRF Oswestry Group. Photo: David Tickner

Oswestry CSRF Group Chair Mrs Ruth Clarke. Photo: David Tickner

The CSRF Oswestry has had a presence in the area for many years and provides an important forum for friendship for local retirees. As although the charity was originally founded to support former civil servants, local retirees are very welcome to attend group meetings.

The 60th anniversary cake for the group celebrations. Photo: David Tickner

The Diamond Award was accepted on behalf of the group by the oldest member Mrs Nora Giannasi (pictured with the plaque) who has been a member of the CSRF community for over 20 years.

For more information on the group visit csrf.org.uk/group/oswestry/