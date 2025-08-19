Shropshire housebuilder showcases new view home

For growing families or those looking for a little extra space in Shropshire, a three bedroom home may be the ideal solution for flexible living, as the versatile designs offer the convenience and space needed for quality time together as well as areas for home-working and hobbies.

The Kennett view home is now available to tour at the development, and keen house hunters can experience a full walk-through to gain an invaluable insight into the property.

The living room in the a show home at Hughes Meadow

Visiting a view home offers prospective homebuyers a vision of what the property could look like when they move in, as the size of rooms can be accurately sized up.

The main bedroom of a show home at Hughes Meadow

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our three bedroom properties at Hughes Meadow have been expertly designed to provide the very best of spacious and modern living for all families.

“We would encourage anyone interested in exploring our latest view home to speak with one of our Sales Advisers at the development and tour the property.”

The three-storey Kennett style homes showcase an open-plan kitchen on the ground floor with French doors leading to the rear garden. Also featured on the lower level is a spacious living room for an entire family to relax and unwind after a long day.

On the first floor of the property, residents can benefit from two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, ideal for older children and teenagers to find comfort in their own space.

The second floor is occupied entirely by the main bedroom, accompanied by an en suite and a dressing area for luxury and privacy away from the hustle and bustle of a busy family home.

Kitchen dining room in a show home at Hughes Meadow

Summer is the perfect time to move into the area and experience the great outdoors. Telford is an excellent base for exploring the area’s scenic countryside and rich heritage, with the historic village of Ironbridge within five miles.

Within the Ironbridge Valley of Invention, residents will find numerous museums that provide memorable family days out.

Telford’s town centre offers a range of retail and entertainment facilities, including the shopping centre with a bowling alley, arcade, cinema and a variety of restaurants.

Hughes Meadow can be found on Milners Lane, off Concorde in Lawley, and currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes with prices starting from £275,000.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the David Wilson Homes website.