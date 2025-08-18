Youth theatre group launches interactive drama workshops in Telford this autumn

At Moonstruck Astronaut workshops we empower young people by developing vital life skills; boost self confidence, self expression, learn how to make theatre and enhance performance skills whilst providing a space to make new friends and have fun.

Book now - only £20 for the Saturday workshop and £60 for all evening sessions with professional local artists.

Telford Tall Tales Storytelling and Drama Workshops for young people aged 8-14. Photo: Beth Stanley

Subsidised prices and early bird offers

Places are limited to ensure that every child who attends is supported and included, receiving tailored coaching and guidance throughout the experience.

This rare and exciting cross-arts project is made possible by funding from Arts Council England.

Hannah de Quincey, Artistic Director, said: “By running our workshops in Telford Town Centre, we hope to increase our co-creative works accessibility, visibility and community engagement. Our mission is to be in orbit around children, co-creating arts projects that uplift and unite Telford. Come meet us!”

Storytelling Saturday

Date and time: Saturday, 13 September 11am-3pm

Costs: £20 per child (early bird offer)

Early bird offer: Available up to 5pm on 8 September

Location: Telford Minster, Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford TF3 4HS

TelfordTallTalesStorySaturday.eventbrite.co.uk

Storytelling workshops

Date and time: Thursday, 18 September - Thursday, 23 October 6pm-7.30pm

Costs: £60 per child (early bird offer at £10 per session)

Early bird offer: Available up to 5pm on 15 September

Location: Telford Minster, Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford TF3 4HS

Drama and Storytelling with Moonstruck Astronaut theatre Company

TelfordTallTalesAutumnWorkshops.eventbrite.co.uk

Book now through the Eventbrite links or the Moonstruck Astronaut website moonstruckastronaut.com/

Feedback from the Telford tall tales project 2025 so far:

'Absolutely amazing. Both my daughters (8 & 11) attended the summer week-long workshop and Absolutely loved it. They could not wait for each day and are still talking about it. Every child there received lots of attention, support and praise. Loved the final performance. So much better than school plays and children all had a role they enjoyed’.

‘Wonderful opportunity to develop storytelling skills, make new friends and have fun’

‘Very good programme and very inspirational and encourages them to use their minds and voices’

‘A lovely introduction to drama and relevant skills’

‘Excellent, would recommend to anyone’