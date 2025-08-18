Oxon Parish Church strikes gold

The dedicated work of the Oxon Church’s enthusiastic and committed eco-team has resulted in a reduced carbon footprint and an area for nature to thrive in the Churchyard and the Garden of Remembrance. This has been achieved by sharing ideas from wildlife organisations and negotiation with Shropshire Council, who are responsible for the closed area of the churchyard.

The Church is thrilled that the council agreed to stop using weed killers and have permitted carefully managed areas of long grasses and wildflowers all of which provide invaluable habitats and food sources for a wide range of mammals, birds and insects.

The current count of wildlife in the church grounds is 42 species of wildflowers and 14 tree species; 10 bird species and 7 species of butterflies are regular visitors; afantastic achievement!

Oxon Parish Church

Why not come and pay a visit to this beautiful haven of tranquillity and find out more about the work of Oxon Church, Welshpool Road, SY3 5AH or visit its website: oxonparishchurch.co.uk/eco-church