From struggles to success: Helen’s 6-stone Slimming World transformation inspires a new chapter in Shrewsbury

She says: I want to support and help others to lose weight and share the health benefits and happiness being slimmer and healthier can bring.

At Slimming World, you are welcomed and supported by your consultant and other members. Everyone understands as they have been there themselves and you are never alone. I know without the encouragement, help and ideas from my group I would never have been so successful in my weight loss. I understand how challenging it can be and I will be supporting members every step of the way, with ideas, recipes, tips and encouragement right down to their chosen target weight.

Helen before her journey began

I never imagined I would be able to lose so much weight and now after training I can’t wait to support others to do the same. It’s such a privilege to pass on my experience and understanding to help others.

Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I now love walking my dogs and I’m far more active than I have been in years.

Helen’s Slimming World Group will be held at The Village Hall Eyton Lane Baschurch Shrewsbury SY4 2JN, every Tuesday at 7.30am and 9am from 26 August. For more information or to join Helen’s group, either pop along on Tuesday, 26 August or call her on 07502 002351.