A trip down memory lane at Cosford
Two residents from Coverage Care's Barclay Gardens care home in Telford, enjoyed a special outing to Cosford recently, accompanied by activities Co-ordinator Jo Lindsay and wonderful volunteer Joyce Griffiths.
By contributor Nicky Spencer
Published
Last updated
It was an especially meaningful visit for one of them—he served in the RAF at Cosford 73 years ago! To walk the grounds again after all those years was a truly emotional and nostalgic experience.
Moments like these remind us how powerful memories can be, and how important it is to honour the stories and journeys of those in our care.
Thank you, Jo and Joyce, for making this day possible!