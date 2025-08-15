Families urged to take action to keep older loved ones hydrated during heatwave

The warning comes after heat health alerts were issued across the country this week, as hot weather continues to arrive in the UK from the continent.

Bhav Amlani, Director of Macc Care Group, which operates 15 care homes across the Midlands, says now is the time to act, especially as many older people may not recognise the early signs of dehydration.

“Staying hydrated isn’t just about avoiding thirst – it’s about protecting health, dignity and independence,” said Bhav. “During hot weather, the risk of dehydration increases sharply. For older adults, particularly those living with dementia or reduced mobility, this can quickly lead to serious health issues such as confusion, falls, and infections.”

Jelly Drops hydration sweets

The NHS recommends around 1.5 to 2 litres of fluid per day for adults, but achieving this with elderly people who don’t always recognise their thirst can be a real challenge without proactive strategies in place.

At Macc Care, hydration is treated as a fundamental part of care. With tailored strategies in place across all homes – from colourful hydration stations to high-fluid menus – the group is sharing five simple tips families can adopt at home to support their older loved ones this summer:

Top 5 tips to keep older people hydrated during a heatwave:

Offer small amounts regularly: A full glass can be overwhelming – offer drinks little and often, and accompany them during refreshments if needed.

Make it tasty: Add a splash of sugar-free squash, use colourful straws or serve drinks chilled with fruit slices to make them more appealing.

Use food to hydrate: Incorporate water-rich foods such as melon, cucumber, soups, yoghurts, jelly and ice lollies.

Get creative with hydration aids: Try water-based sweets like Jelly Drops – designed especially for older people and made with 95% water.

Encourage drinking early in the day: Many people avoid fluids later for fear of needing the toilet at night. Focus on mornings and early afternoons instead.

Bhav adds: “Hydration is one of the most effective – yet often overlooked – ways to safeguard older people’s wellbeing. Whether it’s a glass of squash or a brightly coloured Jelly Drop, every sip really does matter.”