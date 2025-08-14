Student of the Year achieves primary target as new career beckons

Now, with university offers from top institutions including Manchester Metropolitan, Liverpool John Moores, and Cardiff Met, the 18 year-old is proudly heading to Bangor University to study Primary Teaching — ready to inspire the next generation in the same way she has been.

“I’ve absolutely loved being part of the community at Deeside Sixth Form, from day one, I felt supported, welcomed, and pushed to achieve my best, even when things got tough,” she said.

Megan, from Drury, studied A Levels in Sociology, Media, Art and Welsh Baccalaureate, and her time at Cambria wasn’t just about academic success, it was about growth, resilience, and making her mark.

Megan was Student of the Year for 2025

From being a runner-up for Brightside’s Mentee of the Year, to balancing two part-time jobs, contributing to the student magazine, and becoming a student ambassador for Sociology, Megan made the most of every opportunity.

She was even named D6th Student of the Year, a title she holds with pride.

But Megan says her journey wouldn’t have been the same without the people who stood by her.

“The support from staff has been incredible. I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by dedicated and passionate tutors, especially Samantha Ingman, my Sociology teacher,” she said.

“Samantha has been my biggest cheerleader, not only in her subject but across all areas of my studies.

“She’s been the person I turn to for advice, encouragement, and someone who truly believes in me. I can’t thank her enough.”

Looking ahead, Megan dreams of becoming a primary school teacher, creating a warm and inspiring space for her future pupils, just like the one she found at college.

To any young person considering their next steps after GCSEs, she has a clear message:

“Coleg Cambria isn’t just a college, it’s a community. It’s a place where you can grow, achieve, and be proud of who you are becoming,” said Megan.

“If you’re thinking about A Levels, take that step - you won’t regret it.”

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth Form and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, added: “Megan is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, determination and the right support. She has embraced every opportunity, and we couldn’t be prouder of her journey. We can’t wait to see the difference she’ll make in the world of education.”