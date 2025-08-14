Family ties: Why your genes could be the key to protecting your vision

Optegra Eye Hospital Birmingham reveals that inheriting specific genes can significantly increase your risk of developing conditions such as glaucoma, congenital cataract and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), making routine eye tests vital for early detection and effective treatment.

Professor Clare O’Donnell, Head of Optometry and Eye Sciences research division at Optegra, says: “Many people don’t realise that eye conditions like glaucoma can run in families and that’s why it’s vital to know your family history. If you have a parent, sibling or grandparent with any eye conditions it’s especially important to have regular annual eye examinations.

“A regular eye test can detect the condition early and timely treatment is often the best way to slow its progression whilst reducing the risk of permanent vision loss.”

Genetic risk

Twin and population studies have shown that having a close relative with glaucoma, particularly primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), increases your risk of developing the condition. In fact, individuals with a family history of POAG are four to nine times more likely to develop it themselves.

Due to glaucoma developing slowly and with no early symptoms, many people don’t realise they have it until noticeable vision loss has occurred. It is one of the leading causes of irreversible sight loss in the UK, especially in people over 60.

Whilst the causes of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are currently unknown, researchers do know that the triggers are complex and are related to both hereditary and environmental factors. If you carry specific genes and you have a family history of AMD then you will have an increased chance of developing the condition yourself.

Similarly, family history plays a role in cataract development. Genetic factors can influence the structural integrity of the lens and its susceptibility to cataract formation. If close relatives have had cataracts, an individual may inherit a genetic predisposition that increases their risk.

Know your history: certain eye conditions can run in families

How can regular eye tests help?

As part of a regular eye test, which all adults are recommended by the NHS to have at least every two years, your optometrist will measure the eye pressure as part of the check for conditions such as glaucoma. They will also examine your eye using ophthalmoscopy to check the fine detail, and this can detect blood vessel leakage and swelling at the back of the eye – a possible sign of diabetes.

Eye tests can also detect cataracts even at early stages and check for bleeds at the back of the eye due to high blood pressure or diabetes.

By having your eyes regularly checked, optometrists can see changes very early and sometimes start treatment before you notice any changes to the vision.

Optegra’s tips for protecting your vision: