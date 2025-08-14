College celebrates "exceptional" results following remarkable year and significant investment

Chief Executive Yana Williams and Principal Sue Price today (Thursday) congratulated learners across Cambria’s sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi for their commitment, focus and determination over the last 12 months.

“This has been a truly inspiring and exceptional year at Coleg Cambria,” said Ms Williams.

“Our learners have worked incredibly hard, supported each other, and taken every opportunity to succeed. The results we’ve seen are a reflection of their effort, discipline, and passion for learning.”

She added: “Success takes many forms, whether it's earning top grades, progressing to university, securing an apprenticeship or entering the workforce with confidence, each student has something to be proud of.

“They have raised the bar yet again, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

The results come at a time of continued growth and innovation at Cambria, which in the last year saw the opening of the new £14million Nant health, wellbeing and education complex at its Yale campus in Wrexham.

Coleg Cambria in Deeside

The state-of-the-art centre further strengthens the college’s commitment to delivering outstanding teaching and support in first-class facilities.

Principal Sue Price said the 2025 results reflect the collective effort of students, staff, and families who have contributed to a successful academic year.

“Our students deserve enormous credit for what they have achieved,” she said.

“Their hard work, enthusiasm, and willingness to strive for excellence have been inspiring, and these results are a testament to everything they’ve put into their studies.”

Mrs Price also praised Cambria’s teaching and support staff for their professionalism and dedication: “From day one, our staff have been there to guide, support and challenge students to reach their potential.

“I also want to thank families for their ongoing encouragement and belief in the college and their children’s futures.”

Looking ahead, Cambria is preparing to welcome a new cohort of learners this September.

“We’re excited to continue building on this momentum,” said Ms Williams.

“With new facilities, an innovative curriculum, and a supportive environment, Coleg Cambria is ready to inspire the next generation.”