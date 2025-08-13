Shaping careers, growing the economy and tackling climate change

A survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), found the net zero sector is growing three times faster than the overall UK economy, providing high-wage jobs across the country while cutting greenhouse gas emissions and increasing energy security. The net zero economy grew by 10% in 2024, generating £83bn in gross value added (GVA). Notably, the West Midlands was a growth hotspot, along with Yorkshire and the Humber, and south-west of England, bucking the trend of economic growth being confined to London and the south-east.

As we all know though, getting jobs and moving into a career as a young person starting out is no easy task: you might not have the right qualifications, competition is fierce and it’s difficult to know exactly what a role entails from a job ad. There’s also the catch-22 of employers looking for people with experience when that’s the one thing young people tend to lack.

Despite these challenges twenty-year old Mollie Roberts is optimistic about her future but has had to work hard to get where she is. Home schooled, Mollie says she enjoyed the freedom it gave her to study topics in depth and she remembers lots of interesting field trips, including a visit to a chilli factory in Cambridgeshire and speaking to, and going out on the boat with, local fishermen in Devon.

Her exams went well but she took humanities A-levels before realising later that she wanted to take a more science and environment related career direction. She therefore took a part-time Open University certificate in higher education, Environment: Journeys Through a Changing World, while at the same time working full-time as a barista in a local coffee bar. Having completed her OU course, Mollie is now applying to University of Exeter to do a four-year degree, which would include a year-long research placement.

Mollie Roberts travelling in New Zealand.

Confessing to enjoying research Mollie says she could go on to do a Masters, although her preferred option is a research job or apprenticeship, ideally on a ship in the arctic. This would involve perhaps studying solar power or changes to the ocean or glaciers. Accepting that her arctic ambitions might take a while to come to fruition, she says she would also like to work overseas in a council or government role working within the community, where she could have a tangible impact on climate change.

Mollie will be supported in doing this by an impressive CV, which includes a number of paid for and volunteering roles – she currently works as a Ranger for the National Trust at Carding Mill Valley, as well as a day a week at Stokesay Castle for English Heritage. She also enquired about volunteering for Shropshire Climate Action when I first met her on a community Climate Fresk workshop (discussing causes and effects of climate change and what we can do about it), but the timing was wrong so we settled on an interview for this article instead.

As a closing question I asked Mollie how she felt about climate change. Her immediate response was ‘Worried! Big time’. She went on to say that this made it difficult for her to talk about future jobs and her career, not knowing what the future holds for her and for her children should she have any. This was a salutary reminder to me that climate anxiety is a thing and I might have been better asking the question up front. A recent Woodland Trust study found that 70% of 16-24 year-olds are worried about climate change, and the majority of people from older age groups are similarly concerned.

Perhaps a way to cope with climate anxiety is to talk about climate change with others and share your concerns. You could join a climate or nature focused group or sign up for their newsletter. Read about or take a free online course about climate change or consider attending a Climate Fresk workshop to learn more about climate change, why it’s happening and what we can do about it.

You could even follow Mollie’s example and pursue a career in the net zero sector. It’s growing rapidly and there are all sorts of opportunities for those with drive and determination.