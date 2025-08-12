Welcome to the all-new Shropshire FA Digital Magazine

Welcome to the new look digital magazine from Shropshire FA.

This vibrant, modern edition is packed with stories, news and insights that showcase the heart of our football community.

From award winners and rising referees to club development and new funding opportunities, we’ve brought together the very best of Shropshire football in one dynamic publication.

Grassroots Winners

Inside this edition:

2025 Grassroots Award Winners - Meet the unsung heroes behind the game

Referee Registrations - Key updates from Referee Development Officer Tom Wellings

Meet The Shropshire Referees

Development & Participation - Insightful updates from Dylan Shinton

Celebrating The Lionesses - Plus how girls can get started through Wildcats & Squad Girls sessions

British Heart Foundation Partnership - Including our exciting Shropshire Hills Charity Walkathon

Meet Our Business Partners

Easy Fundraising Tips - Practical advice to help clubs grow with ease

We’re also excited to introduce our Brand New Business Partner Brochure – opening the door to fresh opportunities for collaboration and community impact.

Don’t miss our Referee Spotlight, featuring Matt Scholes, Kyle Rowlands and Ben Thompson - three outstanding officials setting high standards on and off the pitch.

Read all about our fundraising activities

Also included:

A personal message from Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston

Our proud achievement of Code of Governance compliance

The Game is Evolving – So Are We.

Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter in Shropshire football.

Enjoy the read at: issuu.com/shropsfa/docs/summer_25_newsletter