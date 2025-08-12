Welcome to the all-new Shropshire FA Digital Magazine
Shropshire FA is proud to unveil the launch of our brand-new Digital Magazine – redesigned, refreshed and ready to celebrate everything grassroots football across the county.
Welcome to the new look digital magazine from Shropshire FA.
This vibrant, modern edition is packed with stories, news and insights that showcase the heart of our football community.
From award winners and rising referees to club development and new funding opportunities, we’ve brought together the very best of Shropshire football in one dynamic publication.
Inside this edition:
2025 Grassroots Award Winners - Meet the unsung heroes behind the game
Referee Registrations - Key updates from Referee Development Officer Tom Wellings
Development & Participation - Insightful updates from Dylan Shinton
Celebrating The Lionesses - Plus how girls can get started through Wildcats & Squad Girls sessions
British Heart Foundation Partnership - Including our exciting Shropshire Hills Charity Walkathon
Easy Fundraising Tips - Practical advice to help clubs grow with ease
We’re also excited to introduce our Brand New Business Partner Brochure – opening the door to fresh opportunities for collaboration and community impact.
Don’t miss our Referee Spotlight, featuring Matt Scholes, Kyle Rowlands and Ben Thompson - three outstanding officials setting high standards on and off the pitch.
Also included:
A personal message from Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston
Our proud achievement of Code of Governance compliance
The Game is Evolving – So Are We.
Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter in Shropshire football.
Enjoy the read at: issuu.com/shropsfa/docs/summer_25_newsletter