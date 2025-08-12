Plans approved for new homes in Gobowen

The development known as Penson Grange will deliver a range of two to five-bedroom homes supporting local housing need. All homes will come with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels fitted as standard.

Located off Thomas Penson Road, the site benefits from strong local transport links, with Gobowen railway station within walking distance and the A5 nearby offering easy access to Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

Lee Perry, Technical Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re pleased to have received approval for this important development in Gobowen, which will bring high-quality homes to a popular and growing area.

“With a mix of house types and energy-efficient features included as standard, Penson Grange will offer something for a wide range of buyers.

“We look forward to getting started on site and to welcoming visitors to the development in the near future.”