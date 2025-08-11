Shropshire club bowled over by support of homebuilders

Located near the housebuilders’ Clockmakers and Talbot Place developments in Whitchurch, the club has been active since February 1888. It now fields 19 teams across four different leagues with players ranging from beginners to experts.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ contribution has gone towards the equipment for juniors, in addition to new furniture.

Christine Quinlan, Secretary at the Chester Road Bowling Club, said: “The committee has decided to spend this donation on two sets of proper junior bowls and an eight-pack of ‘Bowls Buddies’ bowls, which are specifically designed for very young children, as well as new furniture for areas that needed a refresh.

“The Club aspires to spread the benefits of the sport to new generations, particularly working with the local schools and youth groups such as the scouts and Girl Guides, hence our decision to buy equipment to enable this aim.

“We are very grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for enabling us to introduce younger bowlers to the sport and expand our activities within the local community.”

The Chester Road Bowling Club provides an invaluable ’anchor’ in the community, having been based in Whitchurch for so long. It particularly enables older people to be part of a community of bowlers, allowing them to meet friends and enjoy the fresh air whilst carrying out gentle exercise.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to support the Chester Road Bowling Club as it looks to the future to get the next generation of bowlers interested in the sport and the fantastic community that it offers.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The club is a core part of the local community, and that community is one of the many reasons why our customers are so keen to live in Whitchurch.”

