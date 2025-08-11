Paws, play, and smiles await at animal sanctuary’s open day
Enjoy a fun-filled family day out this September at Goodheart Animal Sanctuary’s Open Day.
Goodheart Animal Sanctuary’s highly popular Open Day returns this year on Saturday, 6 September, from 10am to 4pm.
There’ll be something for everyone:
Meet our friendly rescued animals, including cows, goats, ponies, chickens, alpacas, pigs and more.
Explore the beautiful sanctuary, including the newly re-opened Pig Woodland.
Food and drink stalls, including hot food, refreshments and cakes.
Take part in animal feeding sessions and meet-and-greets.
Children’s activities, including games, face painting and more.
Hear inspiring talks from leading animal charities.
Browse a variety of market stalls selling crafts, art, homeware, plants and other goodies.
Whether you're discovering the sanctuary for the first time or returning for another visit, it’s the perfect way to support a great cause while enjoying a brilliant day out. Well-behaved dogs on leads are very welcome, and there’s free parking available on-site.
This is one of our most popular events of the year - don’t miss out. We can’t wait to welcome you!
Location: Goodheart Farm Animal Sanctuary, The Nickless, Milson, Worcestershire, DY14 0BE
Event website: goodheartanimalsanctuaries.com/autumn-open-day