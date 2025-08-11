Paws, play, and smiles await at animal sanctuary’s open day

Goodheart Animal Sanctuary’s highly popular Open Day returns this year on Saturday, 6 September, from 10am to 4pm.

There’ll be something for everyone:

Meet our friendly rescued animals, including cows, goats, ponies, chickens, alpacas, pigs and more.

Explore the beautiful sanctuary, including the newly re-opened Pig Woodland.

Food and drink stalls, including hot food, refreshments and cakes.

Take part in animal feeding sessions and meet-and-greets.

Children’s activities, including games, face painting and more.

Hear inspiring talks from leading animal charities.

Browse a variety of market stalls selling crafts, art, homeware, plants and other goodies.

Meet our rescued animals. Photo: Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries

Whether you're discovering the sanctuary for the first time or returning for another visit, it’s the perfect way to support a great cause while enjoying a brilliant day out. Well-behaved dogs on leads are very welcome, and there’s free parking available on-site.

This is one of our most popular events of the year - don’t miss out. We can’t wait to welcome you!

Delicious food & drink. Photo: Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries

Location: Goodheart Farm Animal Sanctuary, The Nickless, Milson, Worcestershire, DY14 0BE

Event website: goodheartanimalsanctuaries.com/autumn-open-day

Meet our pigs. Photo: Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries