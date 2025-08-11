Garden meeting blossoms with friendship and laughter
Bicton and Oxon WI usually have an August garden meeting and this year held it on the field at Bicton Village Hall.
By contributor Cathy Swan
Over 30 members attended, and fortunately the weather was dry. President Sara took the business meeting, competing with the noise from the bowls match playing alongside!
Members brought food to share, and there was a magnificent spread with a wide variety to choose from. An excellent opportunity for a chat with other members.