First to run and stock the shop will be Kington Museum which will be at the High Street venue until August 12



They will be followed from August 13 until 19 by New Radnor Women’s Institute.

Kington Youth Club will run it from August 20 until 26 and then Kington and District Operatic Society will have it from August 27 until September 2.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.