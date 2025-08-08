SRM Genie shortlisted for prestigious construction news award

SRM Genie is transforming how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage health and safety. The hybrid platform combines intuitive, cloud-based technology with expert consultant support — saving users up to two hours per day, enhancing demonstrable compliance, and improving engagement and oversight across worksites.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised by Construction News, especially among such a strong field of major construction firms,” said Liam Scott, Managing Director of SRM. “SRM Genie was designed to meet the real-world needs of SMEs, including in construction — helping them stay safe, save time, and stay compliant. This shortlisting validates the impact we’re making.”

The Construction News Awards are one of the UK’s most respected celebrations of excellence in construction, recognising outstanding contributions to the industry across safety, innovation, sustainability, and leadership. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London later this year.

CN Workfroce Awards Finalist

SRM Genie continues to expand its reach, offering a more accessible route for businesses to engage with health and safety. Available via desktop, tablet, or mobile, Genie enables real-time reporting and easy access to company health and safety resources and consultant support — reducing barriers to participation across all levels of a workforce. Its intuitive design saves valuable time, ensures comprehensive records are maintained, and supports businesses as they grow — with a flexible system that evolves alongside their needs.

For more info or to book a demo, please contact liam.scott@scottrm.co.uk or call 01952 794796

Managing Director, Liam Scott