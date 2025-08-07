From Wales to Westminster...alumnus wins top journalism prize ahead of dream politics role

Matthew Barnes, originally from Flint and now living in the city, studied A Levels in Government and Politics, Media Studies, English Language, and the Welsh Baccalaureate at the college’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

The 23 year-old has gone on to achieve academic and professional success, recently graduating from the University of Sheffield with a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, and a BA in International Relations and Politics.

During his postgraduate studies, Matthew was awarded the Dan Walker Journalism Scholarship and won the accolade for Best Overall Performance in his MA programme.

Now working as a media and communications officer, his journey into the heart of UK politics began while studying at Coleg Cambria, which he credits for giving him the confidence and independence to explore his interests.

“My time at Cambria was fantastic,” he said.

“From day one, I was treated like an adult and supported by brilliant tutors who encouraged me to push myself.

“It was a leap of faith to study A Level Politics without any background, but it opened the door to the career I’m in now – working alongside MPs, peers and journalists in Westminster.”

Matthew also completed his Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award while at college and expressed gratitude to Jo Jones, his Government and Politics tutor, for her continued support.

Congratulating Matthew on his achievements, Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Matthew and all he has achieved so early in his career.

“It’s always inspiring to see our alumni thrive in such competitive and influential fields. We wish Matthew continued success in Westminster and beyond.”

Matthew’s advice to current students is simple: “Trust your instincts, pursue your interests, and never underestimate where passion and perseverance can take you.”