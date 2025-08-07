Friends of Mortimer Forest and Forestry England team up to offer volunteering in Mortimer Forest

The two organisations have teamed up to offer a range of volunteer activities aimed at researching, monitoring, protecting, and, where possible, improving the rich ecological, silvicultural, and historic environments across Mortimer Forest. These activities include:

Regular walks programme FOMF members will have the opportunity to attend regular guided walks throughout Mortimer Forest. These walks, led by either a FOMF volunteer or a subject expert, will provide valuable learning experiences and promote physical and mental wellbeing.

View from Mortimer Forest

Volunteer work parties

A variety of volunteer work parties will take place in the coming months, including the removal of tree shelters, bracken control to create open spaces for butterfly and moth habitats, and essential trail maintenance. Volunteers will focus on clearing culverts, cutting back greenery and cleaning signs along the Easy Access Trail and in the Vinnalls area. These efforts will improve the forest’s accessibility and make it a more enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Later in the year, additional activities may focus on hedgerow planting, heritage feature maintenance, SSSI management, as well as scrub and small tree removal.

Beat Forester for Mortimer Forest, Andrew Harper, said: “We’re excited to continue our collaboration with FOMF, which was first established in 2020. Together, we have developed a variety of high-quality volunteering opportunities for passionate individuals who want to contribute to the forest and the community. These initiatives will play a role in delivering elements of the current forest management plan for Mortimer Forest and shaping the next one.”

Community Ranger for Mortimer Forest, Katherine Brockington, said: “We’re looking forward to working with volunteers from FOMF to grow our understanding of wildlife and habitats in the forest through a range of surveys and monitoring programmes.”

David Arbuthnott, Chairman of The Friends, said: “Establishing a fuller record of the various species of flora and fauna present in Mortimer Forest is the necessary baseline for a programme of improving and restoring habitat. Wildlife in the UK is under severe pressure, so anything we can do to focus efforts on how habitat for wildlife can be improved has to be good news. The Friends are helping Forestry England to achieve their own objectives in a targeted and strategic way.”