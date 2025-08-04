Wynnstay celebrates successful return to Oswestry Show with award

“We were delighted to support the Oswestry Show this year,” said Tim Tansley, Head of Marketing at Wynnstay Group. “The event provided an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with our customers in person and to showcase the breadth and depth of Wynnstay’s offering to the farming and rural community.” “We’ll be back next year for sure!”

The award-winning stand, which featured a comprehensive display of Wynnstay’s products and services, was recognised for its professional presentation and alignment with the needs of the agricultural industry. This accolade underscores Wynnstay’s ongoing investment in supporting farmers and rural enterprises through its store network and direct to farm feed deliveries.

Participation in the Oswestry Show reflects Wynnstay’s focus on strengthening local relationships across the sector. The event served as a dynamic platform to engage with stakeholders, share insights, and reinforce the company’s role as a trusted partner in agriculture.