Housing Plus Group shortlisted for apprenticeship award

This shortlisting recognises Housing Plus Group’s commitment to apprenticeships as a cornerstone of its workforce development strategy. With over 100 staff currently enrolled in apprenticeship programmes across trades, care, housing support, business services and more, the Group is helping people of all ages and backgrounds to access high-quality, long-term careers.

This year Housing Plus Group has created 26 new apprenticeship roles, attracting over 1,000 applicants, a testament to the programme’s reputation and reach in the region.

Sophie Jones, Director of People at Housing Plus Group, said: “We are proud to champion apprenticeships as a vital pathway into meaningful careers. As one of the largest housing associations in the Midlands, we recognise that apprenticeships are far more than training schemes - they are an essential strategy for developing a skilled, diverse workforce that reflects and serves the communities we support.”

The Group’s apprenticeship programme includes tailored support, mentoring, and flexible access routes to ensure opportunities reach underrepresented communities. More than 80% of apprentices go on to secure permanent roles - with many progressing into leadership and mentoring positions.

Rosie Eley joined Housing Plus Group in March 2024 and is in the process of completing a trade apprenticeship. Rosie is gaining vital experience whilst studying for her Level 3 Electrical Apprenticeship at Shrewsbury College.

Rosie said: “I’ve always wanted to do a practical job, I’m not that book smart and didn’t want to be sat in an office all day.

“I love working in a big organisation as there’s more opportunities, I get to work with different people each day, doing different things.”

Rosie works closely with a team of experienced operatives out on site, while also attending college every Tuesday. She gets involved in electrical testing, works in empty homes and goes into customer’s homes to help work on repairs.

“It’s a rewarding job. When a customer is happy after you’ve fixed something for them, it’s really rewarding.”

Simone Hitchin joined the organisation in 2019, initially as a trainee house building operative, before securing a plumbing apprenticeship. Throughout the day, Simone helps customers with a range of different plumbing tasks, such as changing radiator valves or soldering pipes.

Simone said: “I’ve always been hands-on, so this is the ideal apprenticeship for me. I’ve had lots of support and training. I’m proud of myself – I never thought I would be doing a job like this – I’ve gone from working in hospitality to learning all these new skills. I’m setting myself goals and I’m meeting them. It’s also about being a positive role model for my daughter as well.”

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in October.