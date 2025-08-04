Excitement is building for a unique art event being staged in Shrewsbury this month

The innovative event, which is part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, is returning and is expected to be just as popular.

A previous Secret Artist Sale. Photo: Jocelyne Fildes

Halima Cassell MBE, Charlie Adlard, Ann McCay, Willow Kemp and Linda Edwards are just a few of the talented creatives kindly donating their work.

“Customers queued overnight for our previous event, which raised almost £13,000 for charity,” said Jonathan Soden, one of the organisers.

The sale will take place on Sunday August 24, with a viewing day on Saturday August 23, at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop and will feature over 150 original pieces of work.

Jonathan explains why this is a ‘secret’ sale: “All of the work is A5 size, signed on the reverse, and available for purchase at a standard price of £50, with all proceeds going to three causes: The Alzheimer's Society, The Hive and Grinshill Animal Rescue.

“The artist’s identity remains unknown until the work is purchased, which means buyers have the opportunity to acquire outstanding artwork at a fraction of the usual cost.”

The Secret Artist sale received sponsorship of £1,000 from Halls’ fine art department and is also supported by Belle Vue Arts Festival, Callaghan Framing, the Soden Gallery and Oberon of Shrewsbury.