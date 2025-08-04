The theatrical revival began on Saturday with a masterful rendition of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream by British Touring Shakespeare. The performance took place in the open-air "Epidaurus" Court, a particularly special part of the Soulton Hall precincts with a history stretching back to the 1550s. This court was conceived by Old Sir Rowland Hill—a statesman and a cousin to Shakespeare's mother—who modelled the space on the ancient Greek Theatre of Epidaurus.

British Touring Shakespeare brings A Midsummer Night's Dream to Soulton Hall’s historic Epidaurus Court, where live theatre returns after hundreds of years. The performance seamlessly blends the enchanting world of the play with the historic beauty of the hall. Photo: Soulton Hall

The choice of A Midsummer Night's Dream was particularly fitting, given the hall's deep historical connections. The play's narrative, which sees its characters traveling "seven leagues" from Athens, strongly suggests a journey toward the sacred and mystical woods of Eleusis. Soulton Hall itself is understood to be constructed in a way that evokes the Telesterion at Eleusis, the site of the senior mysteries of the classical world dedicated to the goddess Demeter.

The setting naturally enhanced the story, seamlessly blending the historical venue with the fictional world of the play and making the hall's representation of Theseus’s palace feel especially fitting.

“Some man or other must present Wall” – British Touring Shakespeare’s MSND at Soulton. Photo: Soulton Hall

On Sunday, the mood shifted dramatically with the premiere of Facsimile Productions' touring show, FRANKENSTEIN. While the Shakespearean comedy celebrated the revival of a beloved art form, the production of Frankenstein in Base Court offered a chilling cautionary tale about the consequences of unchecked ambition. As the play continues its journey to other stages, those who witnessed its premiere at Soulton Hall will carry with them its haunting message.

The weekend was a resounding success, a testament to the hall's commitment to the arts. By hosting both a timeless comedy and a modern classic, Soulton Hall celebrated its rich heritage and the enduring power of dramatic storytelling.