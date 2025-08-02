Shrewsbury care home hosts blue light breakfast

The event saw some off-duty paramedics pop in to enjoy some delicious pastries and a breakfast display put together by the home’s Head Chef Liz, as well as some very busy district nurses who were very grateful of the takeaway service while being very busy and on the go.

General Manager Jake Evans and Activities Co-ordinator Emma also made sure to hand deliver some bacon and sausage sandwiches and pastries across to the local ambulance services in Shrewsbury for anyone who couldn’t make the event, which were greatly received by everyone.

General Manager Jake with the Shrewsbury Ambulance Service

General Manager for Mount House & Severn View, Jake Evans, commented: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious, freshly baked croissants and breakfast sandwiches to set them up for the day.”

Harriet, an off-duty paramedic visiting the home with her children

